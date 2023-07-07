TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent uptick in violence has on local ministry pushing for change. Topeka has already surpassed its 2022 homicide rate, with 19 people killed year-to-date. Just six months into the year, it’s on pace to top 2017’s record for the most killings in one year at 30. However, Revelations Evangelistic Ministry is trying to turn things around.

The group partners with One Topeka Family Coalition to bring Topeka youth together with weekly events in an outdoor space in east Topeka. Organizers say the goal is to treat the community like one big family and show kids how to help each other combat violence.

There might be free food and games at these events, but gathering community members together in one space runs much deeper than that.

“It means a lot,” Roxanne Harris, a volunteer and long-time Topeka resident, said. “And it’s shown me that they really care, and they really want the violence to stop, so that’s what that means to me. If it doesn’t storm, the snow, the rain, the sleet, they don’t care. They want the violence to stop.

As a mother and grandmother who has lost a family member to violence, recent incidents in the community hit close to home for Harris. Change is needed, and that change starts with younger generations

“We want to help other kids not make bad choices in life,” Harrison Pope, a Topeka native and elementary student said.

His peers are in agreement.

“I like the support from everybody that comes here,” Ajalon Ross, another Topeka native said.

The idea is to show Topeka’s youth support, so they can, in turn, learn to support one another.

“We are here to help the community, to bring the community back together, to help those in need,” Harris said. “And, to let them know there is someone out here who still cares about the community and about the people.”

The Ministry is also hosting a Violence Prevention Summit at Stormont Vail Events Center on July 22.