Community honors veterans and the veterans honor them back

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Despite the cold weather this Veteran’s Day, people across the community still managed to get out and celebrate the veterans who served their country.

In the Topeka Public School District, students of all ages came together in an array of events to respect and honor veterans in the community. Dr. Tiffany Anderson, the superintendent of Topeka Public Schools, was at most of the events today celebrating veterans alongside the students in her district.

“We thank them for their service and dedication, and we encourage everyone today to take time to thank a veteran,” said Anderson.

At Meadows Elementary School, one veteran decided to give his recognition to the teachers and staff at the school. Chuck Atherton’s daughter is the vice-principal at the school, and he sees the amount of effort that she and the staff put in every day firsthand. So, he wanted to honor them in some way.

He said that he felt unrecognized when he returned from the Vietnam war, and he wants to make sure no other heroes go unseen.

“The underpaid the overworked, the teachers, the administration, they deserve a day, so it makes me happy.”

He paid for a food truck to visit the school and provide lunches to the teachers and staff of the school for free.