TOPEKA (KSNT) – Days after the brutal rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl, people all over the community are stepping up to hopefully prevent a crime like this from happening again.

Many people were hurt and upset after learning about Zoey Felix’s death. Now, many are gathering, donating and sharing ideas to be more vigilant when it comes to helping families in similar situations.

“I’ve got a six-year-old of my own,” Jenner Cochran, one concerned father said. “Thinking about what happened this week, I bring myself to tears because just knowing how much fear that little girl was probably feeling in her final moments.”

As more of the situation came to light, it drove many to take action. One Topeka father is gathering the community downtown for a peaceful march.

“It’s a non-violent protest,” Cochran said. “This is not right or left, this is not a political event, this is everyone coming together to demand that our legislators and city leaders do something.”

Felix’s death is reminding others to look after impoverished families and children. One local child advocacy group updated its donation needs to provide more to children and families in the community.

“We help these children and families get back onto a healing path,” LifeHouse Executive Director Kelly Durkin said. “A lot of times these kids don’t have the basic needs, so having those items and those comfort items are really helpful for the kids and their families.”

The community is calling on lawmakers to make changes.

“Stricter sentencing, fixing the foster care system, and getting the homeless crisis figured out,” Cochran said.