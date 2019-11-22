Community invited to Flint Hills Breadbasket Thanksgiving dinner

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Community members and people in the surrounding area of Manhattan are invited to Old Chicago on Thanksgiving for a free community meal provided by the Flint Hills Breadbasket.

The meal is served from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. next Thursday and is free, but donations are welcome.

Turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole and of course pumpkin pie are all on the menu.

About 750 people ate the meal last year and the director of the Breadbasket thinks it will be just as popular this year.

“You can see how much it’s growing because at first it was like, well what it’s going to be like at a restaurant and people found out it’s really nice,” director Marybeth Keiffer said. “We do the linen table cloths and everything so it’s a very nice lunch and again it’s traditional. Everyone in the community is invited and you know it’s a great event.”

The meal is open to everyone, not just needy or low-income families. There are no reservations needed for the event.