Community invited to help paint TPD mural
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Calling all aspiring artists! The Topeka Police Department and ARTSConnect are hosting a Community Paint Weekend June 15 and 16 at the police department.
They are looking for community members regardless of age and artistic abilities to help with The TPD Mural Project: The Common Ground.
You can work with professional artists to add the first strokes of paint to the mural.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be food available for purchase, refreshments, and music.
