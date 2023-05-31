TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Appleseed hosted a Hunger Action Summit at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Wednesday.

The event offered a platform for community members to learn from experts, engage in meaningful discussion, and actively participate in workshops to combat food insecurity.

The rising cost of groceries, rent and utility bills has amplified the challenge of food insecurity in Kansas. According to recent data, one in seven children in Kansas are currently experiencing food insecurity, highlighting the urgent need for advocates to come together and take action.

“Our ultimate goal is for no Kansans to be going hungry. I believe the people in this room know the solutions to make that happen, and that someday we can have food access for all Kansans,” said Haley Kottler, Campaign Director at Kansas Appleseed.

Organizations in attendance Wednesday included Second Harvest Food Bank, Harvesters Food Bank, mutual aid organizations and other nonprofits.