Community members come together to support the Topeka Rescue Mission through new fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — People in Topeka are stepping up to raise money for the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Community members organized the first annual Mission Fest in downtown Saturday.

The event featured food trucks, live music and activities for kids like pumpkin decorating and a bounce house.

Organizers said when the rescue mission fell on hard times, they wanted to do something to help.

“It’s personal for me,” said co-organizer Shawn Ward. “I lost a brother-in-law that used the mission a lot. Plus, I care about this public and what happens in it and I care about people.”

All of the money and food donations from the event will go to the Topeka Rescue Mission.