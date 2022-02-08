TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several local residents shared their thoughts with Topeka’s City Council members on Tuesday night regarding the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The discussion occurred on Feb. 8 when ten Topeka residents came forward with their ideas and suggestions for how ARPA funds should be used.

A little over $45 million worth of funding has been made available to the City of Topeka through ARPA. The funds have a strict set of rules attached to them dictating what projects they can be used for and the talks have only recently been opened up to the public for input.

Reva Wywadis, the Executive Director of ChildCare Aware of Eastern Kansas, said that the pandemic has had a negative impact on the child care industry, causing many facilities designed to help out the youth to close. She reported that the total number of child care facilities has dropped by 44 since the pandemic began in the city of Topeka.

“It is now time to take action to build additional child care capacity and address new startup workforce issues,” Wywadis said.

Joan Wagnon, President of the Topeka Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees, said that she hoped that part of the funds could go towards improving infrastructure or capital improvements. Specifically, improving the TPAC building.

“The truth is, there are a whole lot more things that need to be fixed in order to make the building usable and desirable,” Wagnon said. “When you go as many years as we have with deferring the maintenance, you just get behind.”

Another speaker, Laura Pederzani, the North Topeka West Neighborhood Improvement Association President, advocated for the improvement of her local neighborhood’s infrastructure. She talked about how flooding is a constant issue and that many houses sit abandoned.

“We aren’t shiny and new,” Pederzani said. “Our houses are not waterfront unless it rains and floods. Some residents simply feel as if we’ve been left behind.

Other participants discussed putting the funds towards mental health programs, community development and helping small businesses. To see the full discussion, check out the Topeka City Council’s Facebook page.