TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans celebrated our nation’s newest federal holiday with some heavy discussions.

Monday, Topeka residents gathered in Tennessee Town to recognize the significance of the Juneteenth, reflect on the nation’s history and to look forward to what independence will mean in the future.

A panel of community members met to discuss what the official end of slavery means in 2023.

One local activist wants people to recognize Juneteenth as a second independence day for America.

“We think in this nation of July fourth of course as this nation’s independence day, and that’s true of course, but this is our other independence day,” Michael Bell, Tennessee Town NIA President said. “Independence from slavery. “

Organizers of hope attendees will continue the conversation long after today’s event.