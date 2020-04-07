Community members help foster animals from Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Helping Hands Humane Society’s main goal is to make sure the animals that come into the shelter find forever homes.

But stay-at-home orders are making that goal more challenging.

“I think for every shelter it’s been stressful, just the unknown of what’s going to happen,” Communications Coordinator Emi Griess said. “What’s going to happen with theses animals if we can’t continue to do adoptions?”

The shelter had to put adoptions on hold. But, while adoptions may have stopped, the number of strays coming into the shelter won’t.

With a limited staff, they aren’t going to be able to provide as much socialization and enrichment for all of the animals like they used to.

“Animals are a lot like us in the sense of you can imagine being in a small area for a limited amount of time with a limited amount of human interaction, their kennel behavior can deteriorate,” said Director of Business Development and Special Events Grace Clinton.

So, they turned to the community for help.

“This is kind of a different emergency situation all at once where things are going to have to change and so people really stepped up,” Griess said.

They were able to get over 100 animals placed with foster families and are continuing to find even more as more animals come in.

“We couldn’t have done it without this community,” said Clinton. “They acted swiftly, quickly and compassionately and we are so grateful.”

Helping Hands Humane Society is still taking foster applications and Clinton said they will also be doing adoptions by appointment again very soon.

For more information about fostering or adopting an animal from the shelter, click HERE.