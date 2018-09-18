Community members meet RCPD director candidates for the first time

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - Dozens of people in Riley County spent their Monday night learning more about the three final candidates who are in the running for Director of the Riley County Police Department.

The final three candidates are:

Todd Ackerman is the current Police Chief in Marysville.

Dennis Butler is the Chief of the Ottawa Police Department

Gregory Volker is a Major with the Kansas City police department.

Hot button questions the public came up with included diversity, working with Kansas State University and the new NBAF facility, sexual assault, and transparency with the community.

Karen Medlin was at the meeting tonight and said there's always nerves when someone new is going to be taking on such an important leadership role, but tonight calmed the unknown she had.

“It was good for people to hear them express their ideas about things and what they could bring to the community and the department and I just feel better acquainted with who they are and what they want," Medlin said.

ABOUT THE CANDIDATES:

At the forum Todd Ackerman said his leadership style will benefit the county and department the most. He said he lets people do the jobs that they were hired to do. He also noted how important transparency is between the department and the community. He said, "There is no excuse not to be transparent." When asked a question from the public about how he would have his staff trained, he said it's important everyone is trained across the board. He said for example on sexual assault, his staff would be ready to handle how to react in a situation whether it's a dispatcher or officer, because the public counts on them to help.

Dennis Butler said bringing change and new perspective is a good thing. He said it allows for improvement and that's what he would bring to the table. He said if he became the new director, he would take the time to learn and listen to the community about what needs to be changed and what they want to be changed. When asked in the forum about working with K-State, he said it's something that he's excited for. Butler was asked about how he would handle NBAF and concerns people have for potential outbreaks of diseases. He said that is something he is interested in learning more about and something that makes this unique. He said it would be necessary to have joint training with those officials and his staff on protocol, what to do during an outbreak, out to notify the public, etc.

Gregory Volker said his passion for law enforcement is something that will carry him if selected as the director of the department. He said he is committed to developing individuals and the community to be better. He said he takes his skills and uses them to learn what happens now and how to improve upon those situations. He was asked about community involvement within his staff and he said that's something as important as the police work his staff does. He said a priority of his would be teamwork of his department and the community.

One thing all three of the final candidates have in common is at the end of the day, they said they just love their jobs. They love serving communities and keeping you safe, and that's why they want this leadership role in Riley County.

The committee hired to interview these candidates said they hope to have a final candidate to move forward in this process by Tuesday.