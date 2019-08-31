Community members pick up the pieces after historic church burns down

CLINTON, Kan. (KSNT) – People in the small community of Clinton came together after a fire destroyed their historic church.

Clinton Presbyterian Church is over 100 years old. In addition to being a landmark in the community, it’s also a source of pride.

But now, all that remains is charred rubble.

Firefighters responded to the church around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Neighbors watched in horror as the church went up in flames early this morning. Investigators said it was likely struck by lightning.

After learning about the fire, long-time church member Charles Thomas went to the scene to evaluate the damage.

Photo Courtesy: Tabitha Kingsolver

“It was hard for me to believe that our church was gone,” said Thomas. “I was glad nobody was here, nobody was hurt and I thought the rest of it, we’ll take care of it.”

Like Thomas, Phyllis Anderson also grew up in the church.

“It was just like oh my gosh, how could that be?” said Anderson.

She was devastated to see what was left of it.

“I was flooded with all the thoughts of ‘Oh no. All of our memorials are gone, our old communion table,” said Anderson.

People within the community and from surrounding areas didn’t hesitate to offer their help and support.

“Some of those families that still live fairly close drove over here to see it,” said Anderson “You know, it was just like oh my gosh, it still means a lot to them even though they don’t come to church here. It was their church. It’s where they grew up.”

For many, the church was a place where people could come together – whether they were a member or not.

“It was really a church that welcomes everybody. we are a group of people who come together that care about one another,” Thomas said.

While the building may be gone, its congregation remains strong.

Photo Courtesy: Tabitha Kingsolver

“It’s not the building,” Anderson said. “It’s the people, and we have to find a way to forward. You know we will find a way forward.”

Members of the community set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to rebuild the church that was a staple in the community for generations.

To donate, click here.