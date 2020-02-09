Community members rally around family seeking asylum in the United States

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Community members are showing support for a family seeking asylum in the United States.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Topeka invited community members to a potluck dinner Saturday night to learn about the process and experience asylum seekers go through.

Attendees got to hear a first-hand account from a family that relocated to Topeka after fleeing El Salvador. They came to the United States after extreme violence taking place in their home country put their lives in danger.

Marta Kennedy and her family, along with other community members are helping sponsor the family.

“This family that we are sponsoring went to the unknown and all they can do is trust that the people that would sponsor them would do good by them and we have embraced them,” said Marta.

Marta knows what it’s like to leave a country in search of a better life. She and her family moved to the United States from Guatemala over 40 years ago due to the political turmoil and violence that was taking place during that time.

Her daughter Mariella said she admires the strength of asylum seekers and that the family they’re sponsoring has become a part of theirs.

“They’re just so resilient and it’s so amazing that they’ve been able to come here with nothing and trust with all of their hearts,” said Mariella. “They’re just amazing people.”

The family won’t know whether they will be granted asylum until 2023. In the meantime, community members are working to find ways to support them until then.