Community members show support for Topeka’s American Legion after break-in

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — People in Topeka came together Saturday night to support our local veterans.

Earlier this month, Topeka’s American Legion building off of Highway 24 was broken into. They hosted a fundraiser Saturday night to raise money for repairs.

The man who broke in smashed through a glass door and stole alcohol and lottery tickets.

The fundraiser consisted of a silent auction and a dance. Organizers of the event say they were amazed at the outpouring of support from people in the community.

“It’s really a good deal to see all these people support the legion,” said longtime American Legion member Gary Jackman.

“It’s a sense of community and part of it might be the time of year, but it’s just the fact that the legion does a lot of good work and people see that and realize that,” added organizer Matthew Sayers.

Local businesses also pitched in to help by donating items and gift certificates for the silent auction.