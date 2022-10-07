TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka JUMP addressed the Shawnee County commissioners Thursday, sharing their frustration with the amount of crime recently.

With numerous murders and other violent crimes that rocked Topeka last week, JUMP is concerned the district attorney’s office isn’t doing all it can to bring crime rates down.

They argue that the program in place to prevent violence, SAVE, isn’t what Topeka needs. SAVE stands for “Strategies Against Violence Everywhere.” It works with the Boys and Girls Club to work on preventing crime in Topeka.

Topeka JUMP has been trying to get the District Attorney’s office to use GVI instead, which stands for “group violence intervention,” which focuses on reducing gun violence.

“D.A. Kaygay has chosen to change the program to only focus on youth, which we agree is a good thing to focus on, but when 80 percent of the people involved in gun violence in Topeka are adults his program is not going to do the job that GVI would do,” said Antone Ahren, Topeka JUMP Co-chair.

“We know, from a commonsense perspective, and just from living our lives, that someone who’s younger, it’s easier to change their mind on things. Right? It’s easier to make an impact,” said Mike Kaygay, Kansas Third Judicial District Attorney. “And that’s why early intervention is so important, so that is our primary focus, but it’s not our sole focus.”

SAVE has been in operation for a year, and within that year, crime rates in Shawnee County have dropped since the previous year.