Community rallies around Kansas 21-year-old as he battles coronavirus

LENEXA, Kan. (KSNT) – A community is rallying around one Kansas man who is fighting for his life as he battles the coronavirus.

‘Keep On BeliEvan’ has become the motto of the people who are supporting Evan Shermer through his fight with coronavirus.

His dad Rob said his son is a sweet funny kid with a passion for flying. He’s also a healthy 21-year-old that they didn’t expect to catch the virus.

“He’s 21 and in good health and now he’s on a ventilator. It’s just surreal,” Shermer said.

His fight is attracting support all over. Because coronavirus is so contagious, all that support has to be done from a distance.

“It was just heart wrenching to not be there and hold his hand and just get to tell him it’s going to be fine,” Shermer said.

That doesn’t mean the support is any less strong though. They’ve been flooded with so much love and attention that they’ve asked family friend Danielle Smith to step in and help share their story.

“They’re such a beautiful family. So kind-hearted, which is why you’re seeing such an incredible outpouring of love for the entire family,” Smith said. “It falls into the ‘I can’t believe this is happening’ category.”

Smith is one of the supporters really embodying the ‘Keep On BeliEvan’ motto.

“Even though I know the doctors and nurses can’t say to them he’s going to make it, I feel like he is. I know they feel the same way,” Smith said. “There’s just this feeling in my core because he’s a fighter and they’re good strong people.”

It’s the community outpouring that’s helping the Shermer family get through this.

“It’s the worst things like this that bring out the best in people. That’s what just has been a blessing to us and our whole family,” Shermer said.

They hope that what people understand from hearing about Evan is that anyone can get the virus. So if you want to support them the best thing you can do is stay home.

If you want to donate to help Evan fight the coronavirus you can do that here.