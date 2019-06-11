Community reacts to potential 12th street changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The City of Topeka is considering making a major change to a road in a busy area of town.

The project would reduce 12th street from two lanes down to one from Kansas Ave. all the way to Gage Blvd. to add an extra wide sidewalk for bicyclists to use.

Some people who live in the area voiced their concerns to the engineer in charge of the project this evening at a community meeting.

As the city looks to narrow 12th street, some people like Christine Allen are feeling concerned.

"It would be nice if they made improvements through here," Allen said. "But I don't think it would be an improvement to narrow it."

She and others went to listen to the project engineer give a presentation on the proposed changes.

Keith Duncan, the engineer in charge, said 12th street has to be fixed. He sees the construction as an opportunity to add a sidewalk for bikes.

"A complete street. A street that includes pedestrians, transit, cyclists, everybody who wants to use that street," Duncan said.

After he presented the changes, people got a chance to voice their opinions, some for and some against.

Duncan says the plans are preliminary, and they want to hear people's thoughts.

"We appreciate everybody's opinions on the project."

Construction is set to start in 2021 and end in 2023.

To find more information on the project, visit the City of Topeka project page here.