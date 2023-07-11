TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first of three public hearings for a potential monthly rate increase for Evergy services took place Tuesday night.

It’s the first rate filing from the electric company since the merger between Westar Energy and KCP&L five years ago. If fully approved, the Kansas Corporation Commission will issue and order the new rates of an additional $14.24 a month That could become effective as soon as December this year.

According to Evergy, since 2017, their prices have been well below the increase of products like food, car insurance and medical care. They also claim much lower rates than neighboring states. But at Tuesday’s public hearing, that still didn’t seem to be enough for those in attendance.

“It makes me have to budget in an extra amount of money for my electric bill that once again I don’t really necessarily want to deal with on the fact of I have other bills I have to pay and I have other things like food and gasoline and so forth and so on,” Topeka Resident Robert Troup said.

“To me, personally, I can probably weather the storm,” Topeka resident, Thomas Lloyd said. “I can work a little bit more, possibly make it, but for who? For Evergy?”

The commission will hold other public hearings this month in Overland Park and Wichita.

If you can’t make it, you can submit a public comment through three different ways until September 29.