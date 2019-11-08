Community steps up to help after USD 383 Fit Closet expresses extreme need for donations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — People in Manhattan responded in a big way after the school district expressed its need for donations for its FIT Closet

The FIT Closet provides clothes, hygiene supplies and other essentials to low-income students and their families for free.

After a volunteer made a Facebook post on Wednesday showing several empty bins, the community made sure it didn’t stay that way for long.

In my 17-month tenure as FIT Closet Coordinator (and the 2.5 years I spent as a volunteer prior to that), I'm not sure I… Posted by USD 383 FIT Closet on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

“When a need is expressed, it is instantly met,” said FIT Closet Coordinator Tracy Emery. “It’s a huge blessing to me. I get to witness it every day, and then for our families, they come in and they leave with things that they desperately need with a smile on their face.”

Emery said they received more than 40 donations Thursday morning. She also said some of the items they could really use right now include winter coats, and mens and kids clothing.

For more information about the FIT Closet, click HERE.