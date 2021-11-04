Community Thanksgiving Dinner asking for cash donations, waiting to accept food items

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thanksgiving is three weeks away and the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is asking for donations. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner feeds 3,000 to 4,000 people each year.

This year, the foundation is asking for more cash donations. Foundation President David Braun said they plan to buy more food items than they normally would.

“We used to do the fire stations every year and people would drop off a big majority of our non-perishables,” Braun said. “This year we didn’t want to send a whole bunch of people to the fire station with the idea that COVID is still out there and we don’t want to risk our firefighters.”

Cash donations are accepted at all Corefirst Bank and Trust locations or may be mailed to CTDF at PO BOX 432, Topeka, KS 66601.

Braun said they will still be accepting non-perishable food items, but not until the week of Thanksgiving. Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at Ag Hall from November 22 through November 24 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Non-perishable items needed are canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, boxed instant potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth, white sugar, and brown sugar.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Instead, volunteers handed out 4,000 frozen “Hungry Man” meals. This year, Braun said they will be cooking hot and fresh meals, but they will not be hosting a sit-down dinner.

“The in-house dining is one of our biggest parts and the part like most of us enjoy the most, but we just had to take precautions,” Braun said. “It’d be too much to try to separate and keep space for people in light of COVID. We just want to keep our community safe.”

Instead, volunteers will be delivering meals to people’s homes. Braun said they are planning to deliver 4,000 meals this year. There is a limit of one meal per person and four meals per household.

Those interested in getting a meal delivered should call the meal hotline at (785) 260-7887 between November 5 and November 19 at 4:00 p.m. Be sure to provide your name, address, zip code, and phone number as well as how many meals you are needing.