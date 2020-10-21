Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation announces pickup locations for meals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to organizer David Braun, there will not be a traditional gathering on Thanksgiving Day at the Expocentre Ag Hall as in years past due to the coronavirus pandemic.
KSNT first reported Tuesday about the cancellation.
However, Braun said the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation will hand out 3,500 prepackaged frozen dinners over three days leading up to Thanksgiving. The meals will be on a first come first serve basis. Only one meal is allowed person.
People can drive through or walk up to get their meals at the following locations:
- Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the at the Stormont Vail Event Center, 1 Expocentre Dr, Topeka, KS 66612
- Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Keep it Clean Carwash, 1928 NW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66608
- Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – until the meals are gone at the Antioch Family Life Center, 1921 SE Indiana Ave, Topeka, KS 66607