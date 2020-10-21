Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation announces pickup locations for meals

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to organizer David Braun, there will not be a traditional gathering on Thanksgiving Day at the Expocentre Ag Hall as in years past due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KSNT first reported Tuesday about the cancellation.

However, Braun said the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation will hand out 3,500 prepackaged frozen dinners over three days leading up to Thanksgiving. The meals will be on a first come first serve basis. Only one meal is allowed person.

People can drive through or walk up to get their meals at the following locations: