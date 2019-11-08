Community Thanksgiving Dinner signups available now

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You can now sign up to have a Thanksgiving meal delivered right to your door.

Volunteers with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Topeka will drop food off to people in need for free.

From now until Nov. 22, you can sign up for the free meal delivery. Volunteers are also needed to help with the dinner from Monday, Nov. 25 to Thursday, Nov. 28.

Families can attend the actual dinner at Ag Hall on the grounds of the Stormont Vail Events Center on Nov. 28.

To sign up to get a meal delivered, call the meal hotline at (785) 260-7887. If you would like to volunteer, sign up online at www.trmonline.org or call (785) 354-1744.

Cash donations are also needed. You can go to any CoreFirst Bank and Trust locations to donate or mail to Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation at P.O. Box 432, Topeka, KS 66601.