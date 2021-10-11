Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be delivered this year

The CDC has recalled and issued warnings about romaine lettuce, turkey products and more. (courtesy: Shutterstock via CNN)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation (CTFD) is working to provide meals this year for its 54th annual dinner, although the meals will be delivered to homes to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Those interested in getting a meal delivered should call the meal hotline at (785) 260-7887 between November 5 and November 19 at 4:00 PM. Organizers are asking residents to provide their name, address, zip code and phone number, as well as how many meals you are needing. There is a limit of one meal per person and four meals per household.

If you live in one of Topeka’s high-rise apartments and normally get daily meals delivered, check with your building manager before calling.

The dinner is volunteer-based and relies completely on donations from the community. Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at Ag Hall from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on those days.

Non-perishable items needed are canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, boxed instant potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth, white sugar, and brown sugar. Cash donations are also needed to offset the cost of perishable food items. You can make those at all Corefirst Bank and Trust locations or mail the cash donations to CTDF; PO BOX 432, Topeka, KS 66601.

Volunteers are needed from Monday, November 22 through Thursday, November 25. You can sign up online at www.trmonline.org or by calling (785) 354-1744. The volunteer hotline will be open from November 1 until all the spots have been filled.

The CTDF said it’s looking forward to meeting its primary goal: “No one shall dine alone on Thanksgiving.” Organizers are planning to deliver 4,000 meals this year.