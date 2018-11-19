Community Thanksgiving in need of donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Locals are preparing for the 51st annual Community Thanksgiving event.

Organizers are asking the public for food donations, which you can drop off at any Topeka fire station until noon on Monday. They say they're mostly looking for sweet potatoes, canned cranberries, and stuffing.

Event organizer David Braun said they're also asking for cash donations, which can be taken to Core First Bank.

"I think it's just important to see the community come together a couple times a year, just for no reason other than for everyone to have a good time and a good meal and just to remind everyone that we're here for each other, because Topeka is a big family," Braun said.

The dinner is open to the public. It will be at the Ag Hall at the Kansas Expocentre on Thanksgiving from 12-2 p.m.