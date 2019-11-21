Community Thanksgiving in Topeka needs donations and volunteers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A decades long Topeka tradition needs help this week. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been serving people in the Capital City for more than 50 years. The dinner is in need of volunteers and donations.

This year the dinner is in need of: yams, dressing, green beans and canned cranberry sauce. Donations can be dropped off at any Topeka fire stations until Monday, November 25. They will then be accepted at Ag Hall until the dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

The dinner served more than 3,500 people last year. This is through a dinner at Ag Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center and delivery meals.

David Braun, president of the Community Thanksgiving Foundation, says this event would not be possible without support from the community.

“It doesn’t happen without the community,” said Braun. “We’ve always been blessed. They’ve come through. The community really comes together every year, but it’s definitely important. This doesn’t happen without them.”

The event also needs volunteers. Sign up to volunteer for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner by clicking here. The dinner will be served at the Ag Hall on Thursday, November 28 from noon until 2 pm.

The foundation will be delivering meals for individuals who are unable to travel. Those interested in getting a meal delivered should call the meal hotline at (785) 260-7887 before November 22 at 4 pm.

Be sure to provide your name, address, zip code, and phone number as well as how many meals you are needing. There is a limit of one meal per person and three meals per household.