TOPEKA (KSNT) – In Kansas, the highest-paying occupation, not including medical professions, paid almost eight times more than the lowest-paying job.

In 2022, data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) found dentists have the highest-paying occupation in the City of Topeka. Dentists made an average wage of $187,120 per year or an average hourly wage of $89.96 per hour in the Capital City.

Surgeons, ophthalmologists, anesthesiologists, orthodontists, psychiatrists and physicians had the highest paying jobs in Kansas, earning well into the six-figure territory. At the very top, surgeons earned an average wage of $374,300 or nearly 20 times more than the average lowest-paying job, according to BLS data.

Not including medical professions, the highest paying job in Kansas went to Architectural and Engineering Managers who earned an average of $150,240 per year in Kansas. Architectural and Engineering Managers in Topeka made slightly less than the state average at $142,900 per year, according to BLS data.

The lowest paying job in Kansas went to set and exhibit designers who earned an average of $18,880 per year. In Topeka, the lowest-paying job went to lifeguards, ski patrol and other recreational protective service workers who earned an average of $19,000 per year, according to BLS data.

Kansas’ highest and lowest paying jobs compared

Occupation TitleAverage Annual PayOccupation TitleAverage Annual Pay
1Architectural and Engineering Managers$150,240Set and Exhibit Designers$18,880
2Sales Managers$148,170Ushers, Lobby Attendants, and Ticket Takers$20,670
3Financial Managers$145,030Lifeguards, Ski Patrol, and Other Recreational Protective Service Workers$20,710
4Natural Sciences Managers$143,970Food Servers, Non-restaurant$23,340
5Computer and Information Systems Managers$140,650Hosts and Hostesses, Restaurant, Lounge, and Coffee Shop$23,480
6Marketing Managers$137,960Motion Picture Projectionists$23,660
7Purchasing Managers$132,910Amusement and Recreation Attendants$24,170
8Air Traffic Controllers$131,680Fast Food and Counter Workers$24,300
9Petroleum Engineers$128,930Cooks, Short Order$24,500
10Human Resources Managers$125,230Dishwashers$24,520
11Managers, All Other$124,610Photographic Process Workers and Processing Machine Operators$24,840
12Physical Scientists, All Other$122,340Cashiers$25,230
13Compensation and Benefits Managers$122,330Parking Attendants$25,320
14Industrial Production Managers$120,270Childcare Workers$25,570
15Sales Engineers$120,060Cooks, Fast Food$25,680
16Economics Teachers, Postsecondary$118,180Home Health and Personal Care Aides$25,750
17Computer and Information Research Scientists$115,980Taxi Drivers$25,880
18Lawyers$115,860Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers$25,930
19Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers$115,540Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerks$26,060
20Public Relations Managers$114,800Pressers, Textile, Garment, and Related Materials$26,360
21Administrative Services Managers$113,820Manicurists and Pedicurists$26,530
22Training and Development Managers$113,680Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Workers$26,670
23Actuaries$112,820Animal Caretakers$26,840
24Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates$112,000Transportation Workers, All Other$26,960
25Commercial and Industrial Designers$111,110Bakers$26,980
Top-paying jobs compared to lowest-paying jobs based on 2022 BLS data. Data excluding medical professions.

Highest and lowest paying jobs in the Topeka Metro area compared

Occupation TitleAverage Annual PayOccupation TitleAverage Annual Pay
1Dentists, General$187,120Lifeguards, Ski Patrol, Other Recreational Protective Service Workers$19,000
2Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates$155,420Amusement and Recreation Attendants$21,370
3Chief Executives$148,500Food servers, Non-restaurant$22,150
4Sales Managers$145,120Hosts and Hostesses, Restaurant$22,290
5Architectural and Engineering Managers$142,900Dishwashers$22,640
6Financial Managers$141,600Fast Food and Counter Workers$24,100
7Purchasing Managers$135,490Cashiers$24,740
8Computer and Information Systems Managers$125,700Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers$25,220
9Marketing Managers$124,750Pressers, Textile, Garment and Related Materials$25,360
10Managers, All Other$120,370Animal Caretakers$25,620
11Pharmacists$120,100Home and Health Personal Care Aides$26,070
12Human Resources Managers$118,220Cooks, Short Order$26,290
13Administrative Services Managers$117,370Childcare Workers$26,450
14Actuaries$117,220Veterinary Assistants and Laboratory Animal Caretakers$26,540
15Nurse Practitioners$116,330Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Workers$26,580
16Facilities Managers$115,380Bakers$26,900
17Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing$111,520Pharmacy Aides$27,010
18Industrial Production Managers$109,430Couriers and Messengers$27,090
19Medical and Health Services Managers$108,920Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners$27,600
20Personal Financial Advisors$106,610Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations$27,780
21Veterinarians$104,870Cooks, Restaurant$27,840
22Management Occupations$102,540Library Assistants, Clerical$28,140
23Construction Managers$100,060Bartenders$28,230
24Electrical Engineers$98,270Food Preparation Workers$28,590
25Power Plant Operators$97,950Tutors$28,650
Top-paying jobs compared to lowest-paying jobs based on 2022 BLS data. Data including medical professions.