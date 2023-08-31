TOPEKA (KSNT) – In Kansas, the highest-paying occupation, not including medical professions, paid almost eight times more than the lowest-paying job.
In 2022, data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) found dentists have the highest-paying occupation in the City of Topeka. Dentists made an average wage of $187,120 per year or an average hourly wage of $89.96 per hour in the Capital City.
Surgeons, ophthalmologists, anesthesiologists, orthodontists, psychiatrists and physicians had the highest paying jobs in Kansas, earning well into the six-figure territory. At the very top, surgeons earned an average wage of $374,300 or nearly 20 times more than the average lowest-paying job, according to BLS data.
Not including medical professions, the highest paying job in Kansas went to Architectural and Engineering Managers who earned an average of $150,240 per year in Kansas. Architectural and Engineering Managers in Topeka made slightly less than the state average at $142,900 per year, according to BLS data.
The lowest paying job in Kansas went to set and exhibit designers who earned an average of $18,880 per year. In Topeka, the lowest-paying job went to lifeguards, ski patrol and other recreational protective service workers who earned an average of $19,000 per year, according to BLS data.
Kansas’ highest and lowest paying jobs compared
|Occupation Title
|Average Annual Pay
|Occupation Title
|Average Annual Pay
|1
|Architectural and Engineering Managers
|$150,240
|Set and Exhibit Designers
|$18,880
|2
|Sales Managers
|$148,170
|Ushers, Lobby Attendants, and Ticket Takers
|$20,670
|3
|Financial Managers
|$145,030
|Lifeguards, Ski Patrol, and Other Recreational Protective Service Workers
|$20,710
|4
|Natural Sciences Managers
|$143,970
|Food Servers, Non-restaurant
|$23,340
|5
|Computer and Information Systems Managers
|$140,650
|Hosts and Hostesses, Restaurant, Lounge, and Coffee Shop
|$23,480
|6
|Marketing Managers
|$137,960
|Motion Picture Projectionists
|$23,660
|7
|Purchasing Managers
|$132,910
|Amusement and Recreation Attendants
|$24,170
|8
|Air Traffic Controllers
|$131,680
|Fast Food and Counter Workers
|$24,300
|9
|Petroleum Engineers
|$128,930
|Cooks, Short Order
|$24,500
|10
|Human Resources Managers
|$125,230
|Dishwashers
|$24,520
|11
|Managers, All Other
|$124,610
|Photographic Process Workers and Processing Machine Operators
|$24,840
|12
|Physical Scientists, All Other
|$122,340
|Cashiers
|$25,230
|13
|Compensation and Benefits Managers
|$122,330
|Parking Attendants
|$25,320
|14
|Industrial Production Managers
|$120,270
|Childcare Workers
|$25,570
|15
|Sales Engineers
|$120,060
|Cooks, Fast Food
|$25,680
|16
|Economics Teachers, Postsecondary
|$118,180
|Home Health and Personal Care Aides
|$25,750
|17
|Computer and Information Research Scientists
|$115,980
|Taxi Drivers
|$25,880
|18
|Lawyers
|$115,860
|Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers
|$25,930
|19
|Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers
|$115,540
|Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerks
|$26,060
|20
|Public Relations Managers
|$114,800
|Pressers, Textile, Garment, and Related Materials
|$26,360
|21
|Administrative Services Managers
|$113,820
|Manicurists and Pedicurists
|$26,530
|22
|Training and Development Managers
|$113,680
|Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Workers
|$26,670
|23
|Actuaries
|$112,820
|Animal Caretakers
|$26,840
|24
|Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates
|$112,000
|Transportation Workers, All Other
|$26,960
|25
|Commercial and Industrial Designers
|$111,110
|Bakers
|$26,980
Highest and lowest paying jobs in the Topeka Metro area compared
|Occupation Title
|Average Annual Pay
|Occupation Title
|Average Annual Pay
|1
|Dentists, General
|$187,120
|Lifeguards, Ski Patrol, Other Recreational Protective Service Workers
|$19,000
|2
|Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates
|$155,420
|Amusement and Recreation Attendants
|$21,370
|3
|Chief Executives
|$148,500
|Food servers, Non-restaurant
|$22,150
|4
|Sales Managers
|$145,120
|Hosts and Hostesses, Restaurant
|$22,290
|5
|Architectural and Engineering Managers
|$142,900
|Dishwashers
|$22,640
|6
|Financial Managers
|$141,600
|Fast Food and Counter Workers
|$24,100
|7
|Purchasing Managers
|$135,490
|Cashiers
|$24,740
|8
|Computer and Information Systems Managers
|$125,700
|Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers
|$25,220
|9
|Marketing Managers
|$124,750
|Pressers, Textile, Garment and Related Materials
|$25,360
|10
|Managers, All Other
|$120,370
|Animal Caretakers
|$25,620
|11
|Pharmacists
|$120,100
|Home and Health Personal Care Aides
|$26,070
|12
|Human Resources Managers
|$118,220
|Cooks, Short Order
|$26,290
|13
|Administrative Services Managers
|$117,370
|Childcare Workers
|$26,450
|14
|Actuaries
|$117,220
|Veterinary Assistants and Laboratory Animal Caretakers
|$26,540
|15
|Nurse Practitioners
|$116,330
|Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Workers
|$26,580
|16
|Facilities Managers
|$115,380
|Bakers
|$26,900
|17
|Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing
|$111,520
|Pharmacy Aides
|$27,010
|18
|Industrial Production Managers
|$109,430
|Couriers and Messengers
|$27,090
|19
|Medical and Health Services Managers
|$108,920
|Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
|$27,600
|20
|Personal Financial Advisors
|$106,610
|Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations
|$27,780
|21
|Veterinarians
|$104,870
|Cooks, Restaurant
|$27,840
|22
|Management Occupations
|$102,540
|Library Assistants, Clerical
|$28,140
|23
|Construction Managers
|$100,060
|Bartenders
|$28,230
|24
|Electrical Engineers
|$98,270
|Food Preparation Workers
|$28,590
|25
|Power Plant Operators
|$97,950
|Tutors
|$28,650