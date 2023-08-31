TOPEKA (KSNT) – In Kansas, the highest-paying occupation, not including medical professions, paid almost eight times more than the lowest-paying job.

In 2022, data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) found dentists have the highest-paying occupation in the City of Topeka. Dentists made an average wage of $187,120 per year or an average hourly wage of $89.96 per hour in the Capital City.

Surgeons, ophthalmologists, anesthesiologists, orthodontists, psychiatrists and physicians had the highest paying jobs in Kansas, earning well into the six-figure territory. At the very top, surgeons earned an average wage of $374,300 or nearly 20 times more than the average lowest-paying job, according to BLS data.

Not including medical professions, the highest paying job in Kansas went to Architectural and Engineering Managers who earned an average of $150,240 per year in Kansas. Architectural and Engineering Managers in Topeka made slightly less than the state average at $142,900 per year, according to BLS data.

The lowest paying job in Kansas went to set and exhibit designers who earned an average of $18,880 per year. In Topeka, the lowest-paying job went to lifeguards, ski patrol and other recreational protective service workers who earned an average of $19,000 per year, according to BLS data.

Kansas’ highest and lowest paying jobs compared

Occupation Title Average Annual Pay Occupation Title Average Annual Pay 1 Architectural and Engineering Managers $150,240 Set and Exhibit Designers $18,880 2 Sales Managers $148,170 Ushers, Lobby Attendants, and Ticket Takers $20,670 3 Financial Managers $145,030 Lifeguards, Ski Patrol, and Other Recreational Protective Service Workers $20,710 4 Natural Sciences Managers $143,970 Food Servers, Non-restaurant $23,340 5 Computer and Information Systems Managers $140,650 Hosts and Hostesses, Restaurant, Lounge, and Coffee Shop $23,480 6 Marketing Managers $137,960 Motion Picture Projectionists $23,660 7 Purchasing Managers $132,910 Amusement and Recreation Attendants $24,170 8 Air Traffic Controllers $131,680 Fast Food and Counter Workers $24,300 9 Petroleum Engineers $128,930 Cooks, Short Order $24,500 10 Human Resources Managers $125,230 Dishwashers $24,520 11 Managers, All Other $124,610 Photographic Process Workers and Processing Machine Operators $24,840 12 Physical Scientists, All Other $122,340 Cashiers $25,230 13 Compensation and Benefits Managers $122,330 Parking Attendants $25,320 14 Industrial Production Managers $120,270 Childcare Workers $25,570 15 Sales Engineers $120,060 Cooks, Fast Food $25,680 16 Economics Teachers, Postsecondary $118,180 Home Health and Personal Care Aides $25,750 17 Computer and Information Research Scientists $115,980 Taxi Drivers $25,880 18 Lawyers $115,860 Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers $25,930 19 Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers $115,540 Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerks $26,060 20 Public Relations Managers $114,800 Pressers, Textile, Garment, and Related Materials $26,360 21 Administrative Services Managers $113,820 Manicurists and Pedicurists $26,530 22 Training and Development Managers $113,680 Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Workers $26,670 23 Actuaries $112,820 Animal Caretakers $26,840 24 Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates $112,000 Transportation Workers, All Other $26,960 25 Commercial and Industrial Designers $111,110 Bakers $26,980 Top-paying jobs compared to lowest-paying jobs based on 2022 BLS data. Data excluding medical professions.

Highest and lowest paying jobs in the Topeka Metro area compared