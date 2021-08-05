Concealed carry applications increase in 2021 fiscal year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The number of Kansans applying for new concealed carry licenses has increased, said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Thursday.

Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 7,717 new applications. This was more than double the number of applications received in the previous fiscal year.

The licensing program began in 2006. A legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans to carry concealed without a license.

In addition, most Kansans who already have licenses are choosing to keep their licenses active. The Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 19,016 renewal applications during the 2021 fiscal year.

Licenses are still required in most states, and Kansas licenses are currently recognized in 40 states.

Currently, more than 81,000 Kansans have active concealed carry licenses.