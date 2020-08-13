Concert rescheduled for second time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A legendary rock and roll concert coming to the Topeka Performing Arts Center has been rescheduled a second time since the start of the pandemic.

The band Chicago will be rescheduling their concert from November 8, 2020 to May 17, 2021.

With songs like “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday In the Park”, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. All tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored for the new concert date, and refunds can be made here until September 13.