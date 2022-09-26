FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A large concrete truck rolled on its side on Monday, closing a rural road in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, motorists are being told to drive with caution in the area of U.S. Highway 59 and John Brown Road due to a single vehicle rollover crash involving a concrete truck. The crash was first reported by the sheriff’s office at 4:03 p.m. on Sept. 26. While the highway is open, westbound John Brown Road is closed as emergency crews work the scene of the crash.