TOPEKA (KSNT) – An abandoned hotel in west Topeka is one step closer to being torn down.

Earlier this year, the City of Topeka condemned the former Relax Inn in the 1200 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road for sanitation and securement issues. The property has been the site of repeated criminal activity and intentional fires.

After the city took action, Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told KSNT 27 News property owner contracted a vendor to demolish structures on the property. She said the demolition process is currently in the works.