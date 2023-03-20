TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highway road crews will be working on portions of Interstate 70 in the Manhattan and Topeka areas in the coming days.

A project in Riley and Wabaunsee counties will begin next week and last through June. Crews will be patching and replacing concrete panels from the Geary County Line to K-30 in Wabaunsee County.

“Crews will be working on both directions of I-70 in approximately 4-mile sections,” the state said in a news release. “The active work zones will be reduced to one lane.”

Drivers can also expect delays on I-70 east of Topeka as they are leaving or returning to Topeka. This is on the Kansas Turnpike near the East Topeka Toll Plaza. Work is expected to last through April.