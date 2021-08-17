Congressman Jake LaTurner hosting a career fair in Topeka Tuesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas) is hosting a career fair at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka Tuesday. The event will feature more than 50 employers from the Topeka and Lawrence area.

LaTurner said the companies are looking to fill more than 2,000 job openings. He said they worked to make the process as simple as possible.

“This is a great opportunity,” LaTurner said. “You have a lot of businesses all in one space. People can go from table to table and introduce themselves and drop off their resumes.”

According to the latest unemployment report, Kansas has an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent. Shawnee County is slightly higher at 4 percent.

The career fair is from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday inside Agriculture Hall. Click here to RSVP.