TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner stopped by 27 News Wednesday morning.

Inflation in the United States has jumped 8.5% in the past year, the highest since 1981. LaTurner detailed what Congress is doing to bring down prices for Kansans.

LaTurner is a member of the Homeland Security Committee, which has been working on Title 42 regarding the U.S./Mexico border. He detailed his role on the committee and what President Joe Biden’s lift of Title 42 means for the country.