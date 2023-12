TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christmas Eve rain showers have forced TARC to temporarily close Winter Wonderland.

The two-mile Christmas light display at Lake Shawnee will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24 due to the rain. Organizers said the weather is causing issues with the displays.

A spokeswoman with TARC said even though the display won’t be open Sunday, they plan to reopen Christmas Day through Sunday, Dec. 31. To stay informed on the most recent updates, visit Winter Wonderland’s website.