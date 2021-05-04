Construction begins on North Topeka railroad tracks

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A group of community members in North Topeka have been trying to get the train tracks on Northwest Taylor Street fixed for months, some said even years.

After working to make their voices heard, Union Pacific Railroad finally listened. They started working on the Northwest Taylor Street crossing on Tuesday. They are also fixing four other tracks in North Topeka within the next couple of months.

These tracks have created multiple issues for drivers in the area and are also a safety hazard. Some of the people who live around the crossing have invested hundreds of dollars into car repairs.

“I’ve had to replace some tires and I’ve had to get my car realigned,” Linda Barnes, a North Topeka resident, said. “When the firemen and police and everything come over here there’s spikes sticking up. We are always scared that something is going to happen.”

Each train track will take around five days to repair. State Representative John Alcala helped push for these repairs. The Northwest Taylor Street crossing will remain closed through May 7.