Construction for trampoline park starting in Manhattan, delayed months due to pandemic

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) — A new type of family fun is coming to Manhattan.

The first week of construction on the new Leap Action Park in Manhattan has been pushed back for several months due to coronavirus. Leap Action Park is a trampoline park that will offer more than a place to jump around.

“American Ninja Warrior style,” Jason Hardy said, vice president of operations for Leap Family Entertainment. “We also do Parkour. People know the Street Parkour, but we do trampoline Parkour. We actually do have a wipeout coming here. So it’s a spinning disc or whatever, and it’s on trampolines, and then you try to jump over it or duck under it. It’s really cool.”

It was supposed to be open last year, but the pandemic had other plans, pushing back the opening for months.

“When you have that kind of situation, that means that you have to roll with the punches,” Trae McPherson said, event and social media director for Leap Family Entertainment. “So, obviously, things were delayed. But now we’re a little bit more on track.”

This will be the third location in Kansas, getting ready to open summer.

“There’s a lot of families here, not a lot of facilities to host them,” Hardy said. “We’ve done our market research. We feel like we have a big marketable area. 100 square miles around that will draw people into here. We’re going to be the only facility like this within a hundred, 200 miles.”

It won’t be just families who will benefit from having a little fun after being in this pandemic. Once the location is open more jobs will be available in the area. The owners are also looking to partner with other local businesses in the Little Apple.

“You know, when we do pizzas and stuff like that for those parties, we get a local restaurant, a business to help carry those,” McPherson said. “So it’s very important to us that Manhattan knows we’re here for them.”

Leap Family Entertainment is a Kansas-based company. Currently, there is a location in Salina and in Topeka. The Manhattan location is located at 3011 Anderson Ave on the west side of town, in the former Genesis Health Club.