TOPEKA (KSNT) – An improvement project on K-4 Highway will limit driver’s access for almost four months.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said in a press release guardrail improvements will take place on K-4 east of Topeka, Monday, Aug. 21, weather permitting. This project will extend less than a mile from I-70 North to Shunga Creek.

Photo courtesy of KDOT.

The project’s impact should be minimal, with most of the activity taking place on the shoulder of the road, according to the press release. Lane reductions may occur and flaggers will be provided to direct traffic when needed.

Crews will be working from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays if needed. The projects is expected to be compete by late November, 2023, conditions permitting, according to the press release.