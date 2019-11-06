Construction of Kay’s Garden on schedule despite weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News got an inside look at the Topeka Zoo’s newest attraction Wednesday.

Kay’s Garden is an event space that will include a Japanese garden. The venue will seat more than 300 people and will overlook the water.

Work on the new attraction is on schedule, but construction workers have had to fight the weather. They say it will be worth the wait.

“It will be a great place for parties, weddings, things like that,” said Loren Dekat, project manager. “It will be a great addition to our community here in Topeka.”

The project is set to be done in June 2020.