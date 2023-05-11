BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 75 in Brown and Jackson Counties could cause delays for some motorists traveling through the area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced via social media that the project starts Thursday, May 11. It will cover 26 miles of highway from Holton to just south of Sabetha.

The work will be completed in three-mile sections, according to KDOT. Traffic will be brought down to one lane and directed by a pilot car and flaggers while work is taking place. Delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected.

The work will take place Mondays through Saturdays during daylight hours and is expected to be completed by early August, according to KDOT. The $9.2 million project will be completed by Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc. of Topeka.

KDOT says motorists should stay alert when they are traveling through the area and obey all warning signs while driving in the highway work zone.