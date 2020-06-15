Construction on Rossville community pool to start soon

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction on the Rossville Community Pool is expected to begin either Monday or Tuesday.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said lifeguards found a leak in the pool last year that needs to be fixed before it can re-open.

So far, the county has spent $23,000 on the project but could spend up to $55,000 to finish.

Commissioner Bill Riphahn felt it was important to get the pool up and running for people who live in Rossville.

“In Topeka if you have a pool closed, there’s lots of other options, there’s other pools to go to. This is their option and there’s not a lot of recreational facilities there,” Riphahn said.

Parks and Rec said work on the pool could be done in three weeks or less.