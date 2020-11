TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The construction project at 29th Street from I-470 to Croco Road is substantially complete, as of Friday.

That is according to the Director of Public Works Curt Niehaus.

“That means all major items of work have been completed. The road is open to unrestricted access traffic and the only remaining work to take place is permanent seeding, or sodding,” Niehaus said.

He said that has to occur by Dec. 18, 2020.