OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A construction project will begin on U.S. 75 in Osage County on Tuesday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

A milling and overlay project will span over three miles from K-68 through Lyndon, to the south end of the K-31 roundabout. If weather permits, the project will start on July 5.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane within the work zone and will be directed by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones. The delay could last up to 15 minutes.

Construction workers will be working Monday through Friday during daylight hours. The work is expected to be completed in mid-August. The cost of the project is $1.4 million project.

KDOT is also urging motorists to remain alert and obey warning signs when approaching highway work zones. For more information about construction projects across Kansas, click here.