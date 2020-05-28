Construction season ‘full speed ahead’ in Topeka despite pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction projects in the Capital City have not slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic. There are currently around a dozen active construction projects across Topeka.

City Engineer Brian Faust said they had an initial two week delay when city offices first closed, but they were able to bounce back quickly.

“We’re essential workers and it’s critical that we keep our infrastructure up,” Faust said. “That was deemed very early as essential and so it was full speed ahead.”

This summer, Faust said there are two big closures in Topeka. Gage Boulevard is closed from 37th Street to 45th Street for a complete reconstruction. Faust said there will be a detour in place for this project for at least the next year.

Also, 10th Street is closed from Fairlawn Road to Wanamaker Road. This project will include a complete reconstruction with new sidewalks and walking trail.

Faust said this will be a two year project. Crews will winterize later this year and continue the project in 2021. During this time, he’s asking drivers to be patient.

“Everybody’s kind of had cabin fever getting through the winter and the ‘safer at home’,” Faust said. “Be careful out there and be patient with our construction workers and be safe.”

The city of Topeka currently has more than 160 construction projects planned across the city.