MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County EMS held a groundbreaking ceremony May 8 for a new EMS Station in Leonardville.

Director of the Riley County EMS David Adams said the project had been in the works for a while. The project will mark the fifth EMS station in Riley County and will be staffed to the same level as every other station.

“We looked at the call volume in North Riley County and we also looked at the response times,” Adams said. “And what location gave us the best response times for all of the calls that we could come up with and that’s why we chose Leonardville.”

EMS is already hiring staff members so they can be ready once construction is completed. The station will feature an ambulance and full-time crew.

The station will be located between Manhattan and Randolph along Highway 24.

The budgeted cost of the project is $866,875 and is expected to be finished by September.