Construction to constrict Manhattan’s Bluemont Avenue for 1 year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction crews will shut down part of a road near Aggieville for a year-long project.

Starting Monday, Sept. 30, one lane of Bluemont Avenue will close for a new hotel’s construction at the intersection of Bluemont and 12th Street. The closure is projected to remain in effect until October 2020, according to the City of Manhattan.

The city reports the street shutdown breaks down as follows:

The outer eastbound of Bluemont will close between North Manhattan and 12th Street.

The west side of 12th will close between Bluemont and Moro Street.

12th will convert to a one-way southbound.

No left turns will be allowed from Moro Street to 12th Street.

Parking will still be allowed on both sides of 12th.

The public will still be able to get to local businesses in the area around the closure through the alleyways.