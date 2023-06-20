TOPEKA (KSNT) – Workers ran into trouble during road construction, fully closing a major road in the Capital City, for the third time.

Topeka City employees are fully closing parts of SW Gage Boulevard, after issues continue on a major road project. Andrew Rosebrook, with the City of Topeka tells KSNT 27 News in an email that the city will be fully closing SW Gage Boulevard between SW Munson Street and SW Sena Drive due to a water main leak.

The road will be closed for approximately two days, starting Wednesday, June 21 in the evening. The city will be posting a detour on 12th Street and Huntoon Street, Fairlawn Road and 10th Street.

This is the third full closure the city has had to make on this project on Gage Boulevard since it started in late March of 2023. The first closure was when the project started phase one and the second closure was a week ago, when city workers noticed an issue with the ongoing construction.

This project on SW Gage Blvd from Huntoon Street to 12th Street is part of the city’s “Fix Our Streets” 2023 projects. The project is undergoing pavement repair on the roadway, according to the city of Topeka’s website.

