Construction underway for new Topeka senior housing complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A New York developer has applied for a permit to build on the former Topeka State Hospital grounds.

According to Bill Fiander, the Director of Topeka Planning and Development, the owner is based in Wheatfield, New York and the contractor for the complex is based in Kansas City.

Construction has already started on the 3-story, 134-unit complex at 2700 SW 3rd St., the site of the former administration tower building for the Topeka State Hospital. The iconic building was demolished in 2010.

The new development is targeted towards residents 55 and older. Fiander says the property was re-zoned by the Topeka City Council in August of 2018 to accommodate multi-family uses.

