CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A semi tractor-trailer headed northbound on highway 81 struck a construction worker at 8 a.m. in Cloud County.

The construction worker was walking across a northbound lane when the front left corner of the semi hit them. The female pedestrian, 39, went to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

With seven states reporting a 30% increase of pedestrians struck and killed in motor crashes, pedestrians averaged 20 deaths per day in the US in 2021. A new report finds this is a four-decade high average.