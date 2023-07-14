NEMAHA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said residents and wildlife should avoid the water in the Nemaha River after contaminants were found.

The stream warning was issued for the South Fork of the Nemaha River North of Seneca. The contamination was attributed to an animal feeding facility. According to the KDHE, a fish was killed in association with the contamination.

The advisory was issued due to elevated bacteria and contaminants which may be present in the river, according to the KDHE.

KDHE advises children and pets not to enter the water.

The advisory will be rescinded once testing determines that wading through the water is safe.