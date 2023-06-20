TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will hold a competition to celebrate International Go Skateboarding Day June 21.

Go Skateboarding Day is celebrated in over 32 countries around the world according to Parks and Rec. The holiday was conceived by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) to promote skateboarding. The holiday was created in 2004 to make skateboarding more accessible through various events held in major cities worldwide.

In 2007, the IASC received recognition from U.S. Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez for promoting skateboarding and encouraging youth to go outside and enjoy the sport, according to Parks and Rec.

The competition will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mouse Trap Skate Park at 801 NE Poplar St. There will be a $5 entry fee for competitors with prizes awarded for all categories. The competition will have three categories for riders: junior-10 and under, intermediate and advanced.

Participants can pre-register online by clicking here or by calling 785-251-6953.